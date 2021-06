With the Galaxy M32, Samsung aims to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 10S, the Moto G40 Fusion and the Realme 8 5G. The Galaxy M31 successor looks like a good option to consider at the starting price of Rs 14,999.

Sneha Saha



@sahas1301

@sahas1301 Published on: June 24, 2021 8:09 PM IST