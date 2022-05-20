Realme 9i
Realme 9i includes a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 90hz screen refresh rate, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with microSD card support of up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. In terms of optics, the Realme 9i includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support out-of-the-box.
Redmi note 10s
Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with an ARM Mali G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with an IP53 dust and water resistance rating, stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary wide angle sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.
13999