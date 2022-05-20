2 / 5

Redmi note 10s

Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with an ARM Mali G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with an IP53 dust and water resistance rating, stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary wide angle sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.