Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is the latest Galaxy M phone, which is also the company's most affordable 5G phone in India. The smartphone, as part of the introductory offer, starts at Rs 19,999, making it an interesting proposition. Here's a look at its top features if you intend to buy it.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: April 28, 2021 5:14 PM IST