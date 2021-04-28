Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip.
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
The phone comes with a Super AMOLED HD+ Infinity-U screen.
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is the latest Galaxy M phone, which is also the company's most affordable 5G phone in India. The smartphone, as part of the introductory offer, starts at Rs 19,999, making it an interesting proposition. Here's a look at its top features if you intend to buy it.
