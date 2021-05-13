Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
It comes with a Super AMOLED display.
It comes in two colour options: Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Grey.
Samsung recently introduced a new member of its Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M42 5G, which is also the company's affordable 5G smartphone in India. Since it is one of the inexpensive 5G phones that have launched in India recently, here's a look at it.
