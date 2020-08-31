Samsung Galaxy M51 launched with 6.7-inch display, 7,000mAh battery, and five cameras

1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy M51 Software and Display

First up, the smartphone features a familiar design that we have seen in the past Samsung Galaxy M series devices. The front of the device features a 6.7-inch display with Infinity-O design and slightly thick bezel at the bottom. The rear panel of the device comes with a clean, somewhat glossy finish in two color options and a Samsung logo. The color options include Black and White. In addition, the company has added a quad-camera setup on the top left in a rectangular layout. We also get the volume rocker and power button with an embedded fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with a microSD card slot.