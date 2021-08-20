Samsung Galaxy M52 5G coming
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has already been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few weeks or so. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will launch in India much sooner than expected. Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming Samsung smartphone including all the key specifications, price, design and more.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch in India
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is tipped to launch in India sooner than expected. Some reports suggest that the Galaxy M52 5G will launch in India this month. However, it is likely that the launch of the Galaxy M52 5G in India could be delayed to September since the Galaxy M32 5G will release on August 25. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has already been confirmed by the smartphone brand.