1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G design

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features a beautiful design. The phone comes with a glass back with frosted glass finish with plastic edges. There is a square-shaped quad-rear camera setup at the back, which protrudes from the back panel. While the camera module looks a bit shabby, the overall finish of the phone gives a more premium appeal, which is accentuated by its Olive Green colour. On the right side you get the volume rockers and the home screen button, which comes embedded with a fingerprint sensor and on the left you get the SIM card tray. At the bottom you get the speaker grille along with a USB Type-C port. Overall, the phone looks gorgeous and it is light and comfortable to hold. However, the back is a fingerprint magnet and it is difficult to keep it clean. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)