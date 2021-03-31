Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has finally made its entry in India. The smartphone is a 5G variant of the S20 FE, which acts as a slightly toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20 that was launched last year. Here's a look at the new Samsung smartphone.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: March 31, 2021 6:06 PM IST