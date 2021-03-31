Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 5: Key differences in price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price in India and availability
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price in India is Rs 55,999, though it is available at an effective price of Rs 47,999 as of now, thanks to an instant cashback offer of Rs 8,000. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It can be bought in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White colour options. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available via the company’s official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and leading retail outlets.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G key specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that includes the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it runs Android 11 OS. The back cameras include a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera is 32-megapixel.
You Might be Interested
49999
49999
49990