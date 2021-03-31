Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 5: Key differences in price, specs

1 / 8

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price in India and availability

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price in India is Rs 55,999, though it is available at an effective price of Rs 47,999 as of now, thanks to an instant cashback offer of Rs 8,000. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It can be bought in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White colour options. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available via the company’s official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and leading retail outlets.