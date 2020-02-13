1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung Galaxy S20 series includes three new smartphones. There is Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The three models differ from each other mainly in terms of camera configuration, battery capacity and display size. Depending on the market, they are either powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform or Exynos 990 SoC. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The S20 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. There is also a variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.