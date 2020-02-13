Samsung Galaxy S20 Series
Samsung Galaxy S20 series includes three new smartphones. There is Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The three models differ from each other mainly in terms of camera configuration, battery capacity and display size. Depending on the market, they are either powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform or Exynos 990 SoC. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The S20 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. There is also a variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Design
All the three models come in Cosmic Grey color. The Galaxy S20 also comes in Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink colors. The Galaxy S20+ comes in Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black option. The Galaxy S20 comes in one additional color or Cosmic Black. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra feature a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch Quad HD+ displays respectively. These support 20:9 aspect ratio and also offer fast 120Hz refresh rate. However, this higher refresh rate is limited to Full HD+ resolution.