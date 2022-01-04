Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Price
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced at GBP 699 (approximately Rs 70,200) for the 128GB storage variant and at Euro 749 (approximately Rs 75,200) for the 256GB storage variant. It has been made available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colour options and will be made available for sale in various parts of the world starting January 11.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Display, processor, OS
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, which is speculated to be Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 — depending on the market. The device runs Google's Android 12 operating system with the company's own One UI 4 skin on top.