Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Design
The Ultra stands out from the crowd with its huge camera hump that sort-of-melts into the frame. Paired with the matte black color shade, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is easily the most stunning looking phone we have gone gaga over.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Camera
The S21 Ultra features a main 108-megapixel camera with a lens aperture of f/1.8. There’s a 10-megapixel zoom camera with 3x optical zoom and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10X telescopic zoom. You also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The main and zoom cameras support OIS system.
