S Pen
For the very first time, Samsung has unveiled a Galaxy S series phone with an S-Pen, which we have previously seen only on the Note series. The company claims that it is the “fastest, most responsive” S-Pen that it has ever made.
Design
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the goodness of the S and Note series. The smartphone offers a curved glass design with sleek metal frame and Galaxy Note’s iconic sharp angles. It includes four cameras on the rear and a single sensor on the front inside the punch-hole. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four colour options -- Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy.