Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price and colours
The 12+256GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for Rs 1,09,999 in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants. On the other hand, the 12+512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for Rs 1,18,999 in Burgundy and Phantom Black colour variants. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. It offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It comes with IP68 dust and water proof coating and it features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and the back. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)