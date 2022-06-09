1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung always saves the best features for its premium smartphones. A few years back, the Galaxy Note series was considered the top-tier phone series by the brand. However, the company axed it, and now, the Samsung Galaxy S series is the top-end series for Samsung flagships. This year, the brand launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra confirming that it is a fusion of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S. While the S22 Ultra's design is liked by many, it appears that it's already the time that we see what's coming for next year with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.