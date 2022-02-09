Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8 features a 11-inch LTPS WQXGA display. It is powered by a 4nm 64-bit octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. The tablet has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It runs Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 and packs an 8,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
The Galaxy Tab S8+a gets 12.4-inch Super AMOLED WQXGA+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Both Tab S8, and S8+ have 45W fast charging support and 12MP rear camera. It packs a a 10,900mAh battery.