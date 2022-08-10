1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the successor to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone. It comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED interior display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 1300 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It also has a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED external display. The next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. On the camera front, the phone has a 50MP + 12MP+10MP rear camera setup with 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom. As far as the front cameras are concerned, it has a 10MP camera on the outside and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside. The phone is backed by a 4,400 mAh battery. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo / BGR India)