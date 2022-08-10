Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the successor to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone. It comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED interior display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 1300 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It also has a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED external display. The next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. On the camera front, the phone has a 50MP + 12MP+10MP rear camera setup with 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom. As far as the front cameras are concerned, it has a 10MP camera on the outside and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside. The phone is backed by a 4,400 mAh battery. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo / BGR India)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 1
As far as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is concerned, it comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640x1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits. On the outside it has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1. On the camera front, it has a 12MP+12MP rear camera setup and a 10MP front facing camera. It is backed by a bigger 3,700mAh battery. It comes in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke Edition, which includes Back-Yellow, Black-White, Black- Navy, Black-Khaki, and Black-Red colour variants. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo / BGR India)