Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition battery
The foldable smartphone is equipped with a 3,300mAh battery that supports fast charging on wired and wireless technology. It comes with supports for 15 W fast charging, 10 W fast wireless charging and 4.5 W reverse wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition sensors
The newly launched smartphone comes with Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (analog), Proximity sensor, Light sensors. It runs on Android 11. It is now available in Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia.