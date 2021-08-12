Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 release date
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available for purchase from August 27 is some markets including the US, Europe, and South Korea. The India release date of the Flip has not been revealed yet, so let’s wait for that. The Galaxy Z Flip is currently up for pre-orders in India.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 availability
