Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pics: First look at the most affordable foldable phone in the world

Samsung recently launched its next-gen foldable smartphones, dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both the new foldable smartphones feature a special Armor Aluminum frame with a new protective film made of stretchable PET5 resulting in a more durable build. They are also the first foldable smartphones to come with an IPX8 water resistance rating. Here we will be taking a close look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.