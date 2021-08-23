Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pics: First look at the most affordable foldable phone in the world

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Price
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 88,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available in Phantom Black and Cream colour options. The company has not released a Purple or a Gold variant this time along but might do at a later date.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Availability
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be made available for pre-ordering starting August 24 via Samsung.com and leading retail stores. It has also been listed on Flipkart. The device will go on sale starting September 10.
