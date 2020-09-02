All about the display
With the newer Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung is offering a bigger Cover Display measuring 6.2-inches with 816 x 2260 pixels and an aspect ratio of 25:9. The Main display on the inside gets slimmer bezels measuring 7.6-inches and 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras are stacked in punch-hole cutout instead of the notches.
More power than before
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip with an octa-core CPU. This is a 5G chipset similar to the one from the Note 20. You can choose between 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s 12GB RAM available onboard as standard.