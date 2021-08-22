Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes packed with a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and screen resolution of2,208x1,768 pixels. The foldable phone includes a cover screen with a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with screen resolution of 832x2,268 pixels and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes packed with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens with dual OIS support. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 includes a 10-megapixel camera on the cover for selfies and video chats.
149999