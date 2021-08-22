Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands-on: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at a price of Rs 1,49,999 for the base model that comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The foldable smartphone will be available for purchase from September 10. Here’s the first look at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Take a look.

Sneha Saha



@sahas1301

@sahas1301 Published on: August 22, 2021 9:30 AM IST