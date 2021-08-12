Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in pictures: Under-display camera, S Pen support, and more

1 / 6

Galaxy Z Fold 3 design

Samsung has made few tweaks to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 material and internal design. The device features an Armor Aluminum frame which is expected to be more durable than other aluminum frames the company has used. The aluminum in Fold 3’s hinge is said to be 10 percent stronger. Moreover, the foldable now gets IPX8 for water resistance meaning it can withstand submerge up to 1.5 meters. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is embedded for biometrics.