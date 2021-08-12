Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in pictures: Under-display camera, S Pen support, and more

Galaxy Z Fold 3 design
Samsung has made few tweaks to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 material and internal design. The device features an Armor Aluminum frame which is expected to be more durable than other aluminum frames the company has used. The aluminum in Fold 3’s hinge is said to be 10 percent stronger. Moreover, the foldable now gets IPX8 for water resistance meaning it can withstand submerge up to 1.5 meters. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is embedded for biometrics.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 display
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen retains a 6.2-inch diagonal, however, the refresh rate has been bumped up to 120Hz. The screen's protective film is cited to be 80 percent stronger. Samsung has used Gorilla Glass Victus on the cover screen to withstand an accidental drop.