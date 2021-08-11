1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 launching today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be the star of today’s Unpacked event 2021. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few months and we already know most of it about the dev. The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is said to be a much-upgraded version in terms of design, display, cameras, as well as other departments. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is also said to be priced slightly higher when compared to the predecessor.