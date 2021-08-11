Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 launching today
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be the star of today’s Unpacked event 2021. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few months and we already know most of it about the dev. The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is said to be a much-upgraded version in terms of design, display, cameras, as well as other departments. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is also said to be priced slightly higher when compared to the predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 release date
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few weeks and months. The foldable smartphone will launch globally at today’s Unpacked event, which is set to begin at 7:30am IST. Alongside the global launch, the Samsung could also unveil the Galaxy Z Fold3 for the Indian market and announce the pricing of the foldable phone. Samsung hasn’t revealed the release date of the Galaxy Z Fold3 yet, so we will need to wait for it.