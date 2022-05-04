1/5
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Vacuum Cleaner
It costs Rs 54,900 and it comes with an LCD display, a swappable battery, a docking-cum-charging station, two cleaner heads and eight accessories. It is backed by the company’s V11 motor. It offers a runtime of 120 minutes on a single charge. (Image: Dyson)
Kent Zoom Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
It costs Rs 9,850 in India and it offers a runtime of 30 minutes. It is backed by a 130W motor and it comes with a total of four attachments for cleaning. (Image: Kent)