While looking for a smartphone, most users have a specific feature that they will not compromise on. For many, the feature is a good set of cameras, but a close second is good battery life. The sub-Rs 20,000 segment is very competitive, with a huge list of options for you to choose from. While there are a lot of smartphones under Rs 20,000 that have large batteries, not all are worth it. Making the searching job easier for you, here we have compiled a list of the best large battery smartphones under Rs 20,000 that do not compromise on any other aspects and will provide you with a good overall user experience.