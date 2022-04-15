Mai, Netflix
With Sakshi Talwar in lead, Mai is a crime drama and thriller series. It is about a middle class wife, mother and volunteer nurse who witnesses a first-hand tragedy that forever changes her world. In an instant, she finds herself sucked into a rabbit hole of violence, crime and power.
Stranger Things, Netflix
Since the trailer of Stranger Things season 4 is now out, now is the right time to have a re-run of the entire Stranger Things' three seasons. The American sci-fi horror drama is about a small town uncovers a mystery behind the vanishing of a young boy involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.