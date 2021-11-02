Realme Smart Cam 360
Realme Smart Cam 360° allows 1080p video recording and supports up to 128 GB memory card. The smart camera comes with features a voice talkback, Infrared night vision, AI motion detector monitor and more.
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen
Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker comes with support for apps like Apple Music, Gaana, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music and more. It can be used to send voice commands to other smart home appliances in your home including AC, bulbs, TV, camera and so on. It can now understand English and Hindi.