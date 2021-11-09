2 / 5

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

The Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV costs Rs 47,990 and comes with several offers, including no-cost EMI that starts from Rs 3977.71 per month. Additionally, you can also get 7.5 percent cash back, up to Rs 4500, on BOB Credit Card EMI. The Samsung smart TV features Crystal Display and HDR, Adaptive Sound & Q Symphony, and Multiple Voice Assistant with One Remote Control.