Mi TV 4X 55 inch
The Mi TV 4X 55-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 44,999. It features 2×10W Stereo Speakers and PatchWall with 700,000+ Hours of Content. Additionally, it comes with Google Assistant and 4K HDR. The smart TV has Dolby+ DTS-HD, new UI enhancements, cleaner animation, a new font, horizontal scrolling, and 20 plus content partners.
Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV
The Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV costs Rs 47,990 and comes with several offers, including no-cost EMI that starts from Rs 3977.71 per month. Additionally, you can also get 7.5 percent cash back, up to Rs 4500, on BOB Credit Card EMI. The Samsung smart TV features Crystal Display and HDR, Adaptive Sound & Q Symphony, and Multiple Voice Assistant with One Remote Control.