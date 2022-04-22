Realme Narzo 50A Prime, April 25
The Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. It will come with a Unisoc T612 processor and will house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a B&W lens for portraits and a macro lens. The phone gets an 8-megapixel front facing camera.
Motorola Moto G52, April 25
Motorola Moto G52 Motorola Moto G52 is likely to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also houses a punch-hole camera on the top centre part. As for the processor, the smartphone might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. In terms of camera, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. Moto G52 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging.