Motorola Moto G52, April 25

Motorola Moto G52 Motorola Moto G52 is likely to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also houses a punch-hole camera on the top centre part. As for the processor, the smartphone might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. In terms of camera, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. Moto G52 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging.