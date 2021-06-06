Smartphones launching in India this week: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3, more

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
(Image: OnePlus) OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to launch in India on June 10. The smartphone will be exclusive to India, which means it will release only for the Indian market for now. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is up for pre-orders on Amazon and will go on open sale on June 16. The smartphone has been confirmed to sport a 64MP triple camera system and a sleek design. It is said to be the slimmest Nord yet.
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on June 8. This is the first 5G phone from Poco that will hit the Indian market. Once released, the smartphone will be available on Flipkart for purchase. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is already available globally and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. As for the pricing, the upcoming 5G smartphone is said to be priced under Rs 15000 in India.