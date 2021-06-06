Smartphones launching in India this week: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3, more

2 / 4

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on June 8. This is the first 5G phone from Poco that will hit the Indian market. Once released, the smartphone will be available on Flipkart for purchase. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is already available globally and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. As for the pricing, the upcoming 5G smartphone is said to be priced under Rs 15000 in India.