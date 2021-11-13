OnePlus 10 Pro
As per the renders, the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with a massive square shaped camera module consisting of three camera sensors paired with LED flash. At the bottom of the panel sits the OnePlus brand logo. The camera specifications have not been revealed yet. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset, expected to launch later this month.
Realme GT 2 Pro
Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888+/ 898 SoC. The smartphone is also likely to have a triple-rear camera setup that might house a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP/ 5MP tertiary camera. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera. It is expected to come with support for 125W fast charging.