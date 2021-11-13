2 / 5

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888+/ 898 SoC. The smartphone is also likely to have a triple-rear camera setup that might house a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP/ 5MP tertiary camera. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera. It is expected to come with support for 125W fast charging.