Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge
Xiaomi 11i series will make its debut in India on January 6. The phones that will include Xiaomi 11i, and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge are tipped to the rebrands of Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is confirmed to feature a 120Hz display, 120Hz super fast charge support, and MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Xiaomi 11i is expected to get a 120Hz display, 108MP triple rear camera, and 67W fast charging support.
Realme GT 2 Pro
Realme GT 2 Pro is set to launch on January 4. The premium phone from the brand is said to equip the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and come with ‘Ultra-Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching’ with 12 antennas. Rumours suggest Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, triple camera setup, at least 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.