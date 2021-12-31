Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

2 / 5

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro is set to launch on January 4. The premium phone from the brand is said to equip the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and come with ‘Ultra-Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching’ with 12 antennas. Rumours suggest Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, triple camera setup, at least 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.