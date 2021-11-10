2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with a dedicated S Pen slot, which the Galaxy S21 Ultra didn’t possess. It will be powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset. The phone is also expected to get a new design with flat edges and a different-looking rear camera hump, which appears to be P-shaped. Four rear cameras are expected. The front is seen sporting a centre-placed punch hole. It is likely to come with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate. The cameras, battery and more departments are expected to see improvements but details aren’t known.