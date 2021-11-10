OnePlus 10 Pro
As per the renders, the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with a massive square shaped camera module consisting of three camera sensors paired with LED flash. At the bottom of the panel sits the OnePlus brand logo. The camera specifications have not been revealed yet. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset, expected to launch later this month.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with a dedicated S Pen slot, which the Galaxy S21 Ultra didn’t possess. It will be powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset. The phone is also expected to get a new design with flat edges and a different-looking rear camera hump, which appears to be P-shaped. Four rear cameras are expected. The front is seen sporting a centre-placed punch hole. It is likely to come with a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate. The cameras, battery and more departments are expected to see improvements but details aren’t known.