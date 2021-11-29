Smartphones expected to launch by December 2021: From Xiaomi, OnePlus to Redmi phones

2 / 7

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT was recently unveiled in China with premium features at a starting price of CNY 3199 (around Rs 37,454). Although the Chinese brand hasn't shared a tentative launch date, the phone was recently spotted on the OnePlus Care app in India which indicates the OnePlus 9RT imminent launch in India. The phone features an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a triple rear camera, a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging solution.