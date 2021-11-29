Smartphones expected to launch by December 2021: From Xiaomi, OnePlus to Redmi phones

Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G, tipped to arrive as a rebadged version of Redmi Note 11 5G in India. As per leaks, the phone might offer a 6.6-inch FHD display with 90Hz, MediaTek 810 SoC, 50MP camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Reports suggest that the base model could cost around Rs 16,999.
OnePlus 9RT
OnePlus 9RT was recently unveiled in China with premium features at a starting price of CNY 3199 (around Rs 37,454). Although the Chinese brand hasn't shared a tentative launch date, the phone was recently spotted on the OnePlus Care app in India which indicates the OnePlus 9RT imminent launch in India. The phone features an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a triple rear camera, a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging solution.