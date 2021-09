Leading smartphone brands are gearing up to launch their next batch of smartphones in India. Samsung will unveil its mid-ranger Galaxy M52 next week, while Vivo is prepping for its Vivo X70 flagship lineup release as well. Here's a look at the phones that will/likely launch in India in the last week of September.

Meghna Dutta



Published on: September 25, 2021 9:45 AM IST