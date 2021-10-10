Realme gt neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2 is set to launch on October 13 in India. The smartphone will be powered on Snapdragon 870 processor, 256GB internal storage with 12GB RAM, and Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300 nits' peak brightness. For power backup, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support. Furthermore, the company packs this smartphone with stainless steel vapor cooling system, which reduces the temperature by 18 degrees Celsius.
Oneplus 9Rt
OnePlus 9RT is set to launch on October 13 in India. According to the benchmark listing, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus 9RT is tipped to come packed with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera for selfie and video calling.