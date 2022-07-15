2 / 5

Oppo Reno 8

The week will kick off starting with the Oppo Reno 8 series. The Reno 8 series comprising the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro will launch on July 18 in the country. Both will come with a refreshed design. The vanilla handset will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will have a 50MP triple camera system on the back and 32MP selfie snapper. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the Pro model will have a larger 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB/256GB configuration, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It will come with a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera and a 32MP selfie lens.