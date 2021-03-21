Smartphones launching next week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

2 / 6

OnePlus 9 series on March 23

OnePlus' big announcement is set for March 23 where it will unwrap OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and perhaps the OnePlus Watch too. The high-end OnePlus 9 Pro will feature 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, 50MP quad camera. The standard OnePlus 9 phone will likely arrive with 6.55-inch FHD+ display, 50MP quad camera, while the OnePlus 9R is teased to feature as a gaming phone with trigger buttons.