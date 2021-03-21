Smartphones launching next week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

Poco X3 Pro Poco F3 on March 22
Poco X3 Pro, and Poco F3 (likely) will mark its official debut on March 22. The India launch is slated for March 30. Poco X3 Pro is rumoured to feature 120Hz display, quad-camera array, Snapdragon 860, up to 8GB RAM, and 5,200mAh battery. The Poco F3 is tipped to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40.
OnePlus 9 series on March 23
OnePlus' big announcement is set for March 23 where it will unwrap OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and perhaps the OnePlus Watch too. The high-end OnePlus 9 Pro will feature 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, 50MP quad camera. The standard OnePlus 9 phone will likely arrive with 6.55-inch FHD+ display, 50MP quad camera, while the OnePlus 9R is teased to feature as a gaming phone with trigger buttons.