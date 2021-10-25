2 / 5

JioPhone Next Price

The smartphone will offer an HD display with 720×1440 pixel resolution. The listing suggests that the 2GB RAM variant will come with 16GB storage, while the 3 GB RAM model will include 32 GB storage. The company has partnered with Google and Qualcomm to create JioPhone Next. As per reports, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC with Cortex-A53 cores paired with an Adreno 306 GPU. It will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. As far as the battery is concerned, the company didn’t reveal anything, but previous reports had claimed that the phone would pack a 2,500mAh battery.