Lava Agni

The new Lava 5G phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 11 OS right out of the box. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. For photography, the phone offers a quad-camera setup on the rear side that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The camera software offers Super Night, AI mode, Pro mode, among other features. For biometrics, you get a side-mounted fingerprint reader, besides facial recognition support. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera up front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 30W fast charging solution.