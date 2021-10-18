ASUS ROG Phone 5
ASUS ROG Phone 5 sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that has a 144 Hz refresh rate. The gaming smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 18 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage. For photography, it comes with the same triple rear camera setup as its predecessor that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens. In terms of battery, it is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging. Asus claims the gaming phone can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in under 15 minutes.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 runs on One UI based on Android 11. It sports a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, that supports 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. The foldable smartphone features a 1.9-inch primary display. It offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. It sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS, and a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The handset also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera above the folding display. Samsung has provided a 3,300mAh dual-cell battery on the phone, supports 15W fast charging and is equipped with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0. The phone also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.