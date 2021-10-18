2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 runs on One UI based on Android 11. It sports a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, that supports 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. The foldable smartphone features a 1.9-inch primary display. It offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. It sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS, and a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The handset also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera above the folding display. Samsung has provided a 3,300mAh dual-cell battery on the phone, supports 15W fast charging and is equipped with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0. The phone also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.