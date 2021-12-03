Motorola edge x30
Motorola Edge X30 is speculated to launch on December 9. It is the first smartphone reported to launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is speculated to be equipped with Gorilla Glass protection and new cooling technology. It can feature a 6.67-inch Full HD + OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will be the company’s first smartphone that will work on My UI 3.0 OS.
Micromax In Note 1 Pro
Micromax In Note 1 Pro is reported to launch in India in December. As per previous reports, a launch timeline has also been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. The device was spotted with the model number E7748 on the site. It is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, 4GB RAM, and Android 10. Not much is known about this smartphone yet.