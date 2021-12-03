2 / 5

Micromax In Note 1 Pro

Micromax In Note 1 Pro is reported to launch in India in December. As per previous reports, a launch timeline has also been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. The device was spotted with the model number E7748 on the site. It is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, 4GB RAM, and Android 10. Not much is known about this smartphone yet.