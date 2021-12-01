2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the smartphone series has received Bureau of Indian Standards certification. The Samsung device was spotted on the website with model numbers SM-S901E/DS and SM-S901B/DS. As per a report by SamMobile, the ‘E’ suffix at the end of the model number suggests that the Galaxy S22 Indian variant might be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ are likely to have a 50MP primary camera. Additionally, a 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor will be given in the smartphones. Talking about the selfie camera, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a 10MP selfie camera on the front. According to the old leak, 65W fast charging support might be included in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a more polished version of the existing 108-megapixel sensor.