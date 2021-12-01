Motorola Edge X30
Scheduled to launch on December 9 in China, Motorola Edge X30 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This flagship smartphone can feature a 6.67-inch Full HD + OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will be the company’s first smartphone that will work on My UI 3.0 OS. The company can offer the phone up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. For photography, the tech giant can offer a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. It can be given a 50-megapixel periscope camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In addition, the upcoming smartphone can have a 60-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Motorola can also provide a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series
tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the smartphone series has received Bureau of Indian Standards certification. The Samsung device was spotted on the website with model numbers SM-S901E/DS and SM-S901B/DS. As per a report by SamMobile, the ‘E’ suffix at the end of the model number suggests that the Galaxy S22 Indian variant might be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ are likely to have a 50MP primary camera. Additionally, a 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor will be given in the smartphones. Talking about the selfie camera, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a 10MP selfie camera on the front. According to the old leak, 65W fast charging support might be included in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a more polished version of the existing 108-megapixel sensor.