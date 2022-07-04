OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 10T is likely to launch some time in July. It is likely to be the company's last flagship in India this year. is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The company will be using an AMOLED display for the same with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of the camera, we can expect the primary lens to be a 50-megapixel unit with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera will also come with a 32-megapixel unit. OnePlus is expected to provide a 4,800mAh battery unit with the phone along with 80W fast charging.
IQoo 10 Pro
iQOO 10 Pro is expected to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2K LTPO screen, 50MP primary camera, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, 200W wired charging, and 65W wireless charging. It might launch in India this month itself.