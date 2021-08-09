OnePlus Nord 2
The Nord 2 is the hottest deal in this segment. With a Dimensity 1200AI chipset at the helm and a new OxygenOS 11.3 based on ColorOS, the Nord 2 is the best-balanced option here. You will also like the cameras and the faster 65W fast charging. It looks cute too, especially with its oversized camera humps. It starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM variant now.
Poco F3 GT
Another phone with the Dimensity 1200 chip, but this one is a true gamer phone. With dedicated shoulder triggers and a fast 120Hz AMOLED display, this is a dream come true for those who had always wanted to own the ROG Phone but could not afford it. The design in exciting, especially with the RGB LED lighting.