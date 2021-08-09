1 / 6

OnePlus Nord 2

The Nord 2 is the hottest deal in this segment. With a Dimensity 1200AI chipset at the helm and a new OxygenOS 11.3 based on ColorOS, the Nord 2 is the best-balanced option here. You will also like the cameras and the faster 65W fast charging. It looks cute too, especially with its oversized camera humps. It starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM variant now.