Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense smartwatch comes with a new Electrodermal Activity sensor (EDA). The sensor actually measures the sweat level on your skin. This is done by simply putting the palm of your other hand on top of the watch dial. The EDA scan app can then measure your stress levels. The ECG is there to track your heart rate and heart rate variability. It can even detect signs of atrial fibrillation. The skin temperature sensor can detect the early signs of an upcoming fever or the beginning of a new menstrual phase. Elements like breathing rate and SpO2 can also be measured. There is an AMOLED display on the watch with Gorilla Glass 3 and an Always-On mode. The brand claims a battery life of 6+ days with fast charging and you can get enough charge in about a single 12-minute top-up.