Fitbit Sense
Fitbit Sense smartwatch comes with a new Electrodermal Activity sensor (EDA). The sensor actually measures the sweat level on your skin. This is done by simply putting the palm of your other hand on top of the watch dial. The EDA scan app can then measure your stress levels. The ECG is there to track your heart rate and heart rate variability. It can even detect signs of atrial fibrillation. The skin temperature sensor can detect the early signs of an upcoming fever or the beginning of a new menstrual phase. Elements like breathing rate and SpO2 can also be measured. There is an AMOLED display on the watch with Gorilla Glass 3 and an Always-On mode. The brand claims a battery life of 6+ days with fast charging and you can get enough charge in about a single 12-minute top-up.
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 comes with features like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking and constant heart rate tracking. It can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report. The device runs watchOS 8, which comes with an upgraded Breathe app, called Mindfulness to help enhance your wellness both physically and mentally. It comes with enhanced sleep tracking, which tracks sleeping respiration rate and sleep trends. Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with two new watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo.