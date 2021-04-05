Smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India: Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, and more

Realme Watch at Rs 3499
Realme Watch is listed at Rs 3499 on the company's website instead of the original price of Rs 3999 as part of offers that will last till April 30. It can be bought in Classic and Fashion watch straps. Among key features include smart notifications, a 1.4-inch color touchscreen, intelligent activity tracker, blood-oxygen level monitor, 14 sports modes, and personalised watch faces.
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 at Rs 4499
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is listed for a price of Rs 4,499. It can be bought in several colour options of black, pink, red, green, blue, and grey. There's a Pride edition as well, though at a slightly higher Rs 4,799. It has a 1.55-inch TruView display, is 5 ATM water resistance. It comes with SpO2 monitor, stress monitor, 14 sports modes, heart rate monitor and is claimed to offer a 10-day battery life.