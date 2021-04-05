Smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India: Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, and more

2 / 5

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 at Rs 4499

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is listed for a price of Rs 4,499. It can be bought in several colour options of black, pink, red, green, blue, and grey. There's a Pride edition as well, though at a slightly higher Rs 4,799. It has a 1.55-inch TruView display, is 5 ATM water resistance. It comes with SpO2 monitor, stress monitor, 14 sports modes, heart rate monitor and is claimed to offer a 10-day battery life.