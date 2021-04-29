Ludo Club on Snapchat
Head to Snapchat and search for Ludo Club.
A few seconds later, the game will load and you can choose to play with random people, your friends, or even share a snap.
Snapchat has just included the popular Indian board game (in collaboration with Moonfrog Labs), Ludo Club in its list of Snap Games on the photo-sharing app. The Snap Game can allow you to play Ludo with friends while Snapchatting or making Snapchat Streaks. Here's how you can do so on Android or iOS.
