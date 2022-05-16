Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s third richest man with a net worth of $138.8 billion according to Forbes. The list of companies he owns includes Blue Origins and Washington Post. And so, a social media platform won’t be too far fetched for the maverick founder.
Bill Gates
Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the world’s richest man with a net worth of $126.2 billion according to Forbes data. After Microsoft, Gates has mostly focussed on philanthropic ventures under Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. However, the visionary founder has more than what it takes to steer Twitter in the right direction.